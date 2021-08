CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

The center has more than 100 vacant positions, including direct care staff, registered nurses and food service workers.

Qualified applicants may receive on-the-spot job offers.

The fair will be presented from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Corpus Christi Pavilion.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.