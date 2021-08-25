SCI sets local job fair for Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local employers will participate in a job fair hosted by Southern Careers Institute on Friday at its local campus.

The event will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Corpus Christi Campus, 2422 Airline Rd. It is meant to help local employers find potential employees, particularly those with training in allied health fields.

“At SCI, we are committed to ensuring that our programs are tailored to the employers in the region, and are focused on industries with projected labor growth,” SCI campus director Tammy Newsom said. “This job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers and employers in the Corpus Christi community to connect.”

Employers who are expected to participate in the job fair include: South Texas Family Planning, Senior Helpers, Girling Community Care, Texas Health and Human Services, Gemaire Distributors, Alorica, FedEx, Corpus Christi Nursing and Rehab, U.S. Army, Kindred at Home, Texas Home Health, Palma Real Nursing Home, Walgreens and CVS.

From 10 to 11 a.m., the fair will be open to SCI students and graduates, exclusively, where job-seekers can connect directly with hiring managers and receive instant feedback.

The event will be open to the public after 11 a.m.