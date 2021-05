CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking for a job?

Lowe’s could have you covered.

The national hardware store chain is looking to hire team members to fill seasonal, part time, and full time positions this spring.

The company is holding a nationwide hiring event on Tuesday hoping to fill 50,000 positions across the country.

These include cashiers, retail associated, management and other jobs.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all of their locations.