Local woman cashing in on online translation business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman is sharing her story of success after she took an idea and turned it into a way to make ends meet.

Erendira Tinajero, a single mother of three, was struggling financially six months ago.

That's when she took a chance to invest in herself and launched "Linguisticas", an online translation and education service.

The business has given her the opportunity to now be financially secure.

"It's very fulfilling for me and I think it's inspiring because we all need communication but also we all need opportunities and it's really nice,” Tinajero said. “It’s a blessing to be able to do what I can do through Linguisticas."

Because of the new business, Tinajero was able to buy a home and a car for her family.

She says she hopes she can serve as an inspiration for others.

