Apply now for CCISD's job fair, taking place next weekend

Corpus Christi Independent School District is holding a virtual job fair next weekend, but the time to apply is now.

It’s looking to hire teachers and coaches who have Texas teaching certificates, but they'll consider other candidates as well.

"Any May or August graduates who already meet the certification requirements as well as individuals who are certified through an alternative certification program," said CCISD Executive Director of Human Resources Debbie Nunez.

You can apply for jobs at www.ccisd.us , and if an administrator wants to interview you virtually, they'll send you an email with your time slot for next Saturday.

The district will then make their hires the following week.

The salary for a first-year teacher at CCISD is just over $50,000 a year, and increases with each year of experience.