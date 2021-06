CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a mobile food distribution today at the Garcia Arts & Education Center, 2021 Agnes St.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last.

People participating are asked not to arrive before 3 p.m. and to stay in their vehicles and have their vehicle trunk empty and open.

Lastly, please stay off your phones while you're in line.