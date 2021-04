CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will hold an emergency food distribution Wednesday in Flour Bluff.

It's set to take place at Flour Bluff Intermediate School on Hustlin' Hornet Drive.

The drive-thru event will run from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

There's a maximum of two families, two people per car.

Those attending are asked to not arrive before 4 p.m.