Two local food drives occurring today across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two food drives will be taking place today across the Coastal Bend.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is holding an emergency drive-thru food distribution today in Flour Bluff.

It will take place at Flour Bluff Intermediate School at 377 Hustlin' Hornet Drive. Food will be distributed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or while supplies last.

The food bank asks that you do not arrive before 4 p.m. for the event.

It will be a no-contact drive-thru distribution.

And Casa de Dios Corpus Christi will have another food distribution today.

The church will provide food and milk starting at 4 p.m. and continuing through 5:30 p.m.

Casa de Dios is located at 2341 Pearse Drive.

The event is free and open to the public.