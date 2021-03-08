Financial assistance available for small businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce has created a program to address the ongoing need for financial assistance as the community continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the support of NEC co-op energy, Buckeye Partners, and Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, the program will administer $250 grants to awardees until all funds have been used.

Applicants must meet all three of the following requirements:



Employ 20 or fewer full-time or part-time employees (or equivalent) at all business locations.

Must have been in business prior to March 2020.

Annual gross revenues must not exceed more than $1,000,000 from all business activities.

Every Friday, awardees will be announced on the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce page. Checks will be sent out the following week.

To apply click here.