CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will hold an emergency food distribution today.

The giveaway will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Garcia Arts and Education Center at 2021 Agnes St.

The drive-thru distribution is open to anyone in the community.

Organizers asks participants not to arrive before 3 p.m. and to have your trunk open and empty when they arrive.