Corpus Christi Veterans Affairs hosting drive-thru food pantry Thursday

Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 24, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Veterans Affairs is hosting a drive-thru food pantry for all Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

It's taking place on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Corpus Christi VA Specialty Clinic, located at 205 Enterprize Parkway in Corpus Christi from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

Participants are asked to wear masks and not to exit their vehicles. All donations will be placed in the trunk or bed of the vehicle.

Veterans must present a valid ID to confirm their Veteran status.

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for immediate assistance.

Individuals, organizations, and businesses interested in donating to the Drive-thru Food Pantry should call Voluntary Service at 361-887-6291, x5120.

