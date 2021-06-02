Abbott announces expansion of SNAP benefits through June

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $208 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to support Texas families by ensuring they can put healthy food on the table," Abbott said. "These benefits continue to provide nutritious food for Texans across the state."

The extension will help millions across the state.

“We’re pleased to provide ongoing support to Texans through these emergency SNAP benefits, so they can purchase nutritious foods for their families,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner.

The HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $3.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020 during the pandemic.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021.

This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipient's accounts by June 30.