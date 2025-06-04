Putin tells Trump he’ll respond to Ukraine strikes, stalling peace efforts

President Donald Trump said he spoke for more than an hour Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing recent developments in the ongoing war in Ukraine, including drone strikes on Russian airfields.

Trump said much of the conversation focused on Ukraine’s recent attacks, which reportedly damaged or destroyed more than 40 Russian combat aircraft, including long-range bombers and A-50 surveillance jets.

“It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social.

He added that Putin indicated he would respond to the recent strikes.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Ukrainian 'Spiderweb' drone strike destroys dozens of Russian warplanes

Days after the drone attack on the airfields, Ukraine launched another operation targeting the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route connecting mainland Russia to occupied Crimea.

Trump has pushed for a cease-fire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, but escalating fighting on both sides appears to have complicated those efforts.

A high-level Ukrainian delegation is currently in Washington, D.C., and is expected to show footage of the drone attacks to members of Congress as part of an effort to secure additional U.S. weapons sales.

RELATED STORY | Ukraine claims latest strike damaged key bridge connecting Russia and Crimea