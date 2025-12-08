National Park Service removes MLK Day and Juneteenth as free admission holidays

The National Park Service has removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from its list of free admission days, according to the agency's website.

Several days were added, however, including Sept. 17, which is Constitution Day, and June 14, which is Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.

Admission fees have been waived on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for several years.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, was added as a free admission day last year after being recognized as a federal holiday during the Biden administration in 2021.

The changes are the latest efforts by the Trump administration to remove all diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Entrance fees vary from park to park but are typically around $35 per vehicle. The free admission holidays will only apply to U.S. citizens and residents.

The new list of free entry dates:



President’s Day: Feb. 16

Memorial Day: May 31

Flag Day/President Donald Trump’s birthday: June 14

Independence Day weekend: July 3–5

110th Birthday of the National Park Service: Aug. 25

Constitution Day: Sept. 17

Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday: Oct. 27

Veterans Day: Nov. 11

