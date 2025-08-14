National Guard presence in DC set to increase as Trump says he will extend a crackdown on crime

The National Guard troops activated by President Donald Trump will be on patrol in Washington, D.C. 24/7, according to the White House.

In the two days since President Trump activated the guard, only a small group of federal officers have been seen throughout the nation's capital — but the White House says that number and visibility will change drastically starting on Wednesday evening.

Defense officials have said as many as 800 National Guard troops will ultimately deploy to D.C.

The White House says there were 43 arrests last night compared to 22 the night prior.

Guard troops are working to support law enforcement officers of the D.C. police, who President Trump placed under federal control this week.

A defense official told Scripps News Wednesday National Guard troops would continue their deployment until "mission complete" — which is a fairly amorphous objective.

President Trump said he will seek cooperation from Republican lawmakers to extend the Guard's deployment as he deems necessary.

"We're going to need a crime bill that we're going to be putting in. It's going to pertain initially to D.C. It's almost — we're going to use it as a very positive example. And we're going to be asking for extensions on that — long term extensions, because you can't have 30 days," President Trump said. "I don't want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will. But I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously."

It is not clear if there is enough support in Congress to secure an extension, which may require Democratic support to pass.

RELATED STORY | Members of the National Guard begin reporting for deployment in Washington, DC

Scripps News saw stepped-up police presence from multiple federal agencies in Washington earlier on Wednesday, but did not see much evidence of the National Guard.

In one case, several police agencies participated in a single traffic stop, which the driver of the stopped car later told Scripps News was due to a registration issue with the vehicle. The driver said they were repeatedly informed the significant police involvement was an intentional act of visibility.

Washington. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has so far struck a somewhat conciliatory tone with President Trump, but has commented that President Trump's actions are unprecedented and a breach of governmental norms.