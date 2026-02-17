Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DHS top spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin to step down

McLaughlin pushed back her departure following Minnesota shootings.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin flanked by Deputy director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Madison Sheahan, left, and Acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons, speaks during a news conference at ICE Headquarters, in Washington, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The Department of Homeland Security’s top spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin is stepping down.

A source says she began planning her resignation in December and stayed on after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis. The department’s response to the shootings came under scrutiny.

RELATED STORY | With Congress in recess, partial government shutdown continues

Following last month’s shootings, congressional Democrats have called for reforms to immigration enforcement, including requiring body cameras and banning masks. Republicans blocked the proposals.

The dispute led to the loss of funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Customs and Border Protection. ICE funding was not affected because it was included in a separate bill.

RELATED STORY | Trump's border czar says 'small' security force will remain in Minnesota after enforcement drawdown

