'Big Beautiful Bill' could strip health care from 10 million, add $3.4 trillion to deficit

According to the latest report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, more than 10 million people are expected to lose their health care over the next decade as a result of the passage of President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation, known as the "Big Beautiful Bill."

Many of those affected are on Medicaid, a program for some of poorest Americans.

The analysis shows an improvement from the more than 11 million people who were forecast to lose coverage in the CBO's earlier review.

But Congress' passage of the bill brought concerns of additional hoops for Medicare recipients to jump through, from additional work requirements to making other people in eligible for Medicaid.

RELATED STORY | Most US adults think the GOP tax bill will help the wealthy and harm the poor

In the same analysis, the Congressional Budget Office says the newly passed law will add $3.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade — which is a slight increase from the estimates the CBO released ahead of the bill's approval.

This has prompted concerns from deficit hawks on Capitol Hill and from lawmakers who will have to explain the bill's effects to their constituents.

Recent polling shows the bill is not very popular among the American people, with a more than 60% disapproval rating, according to the latest CBS News/YouGov poll.