Senate adjourns until Monday, leaving shutdown in place and SNAP unfunded

Senators are leaving the nation’s capital without passing a bill to reopen the government, leaving funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, hanging in the balance.

The Senate adjourned Thursday afternoon and will not return until Monday.

Republicans, who control the chamber, said remaining in session would not change anything.

RELATED STORY | Judge extends order barring the Trump administration from firing federal workers during the shutdown

“We have bent over backwards, voted 13 times to try to open the government with current funding,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. “Staying another weekend, hoping the Democrats will come to the table, is going to be a waste of time.”

The stalemate between Republicans and Democrats has dragged on for nearly a month, largely over health care policy. Republicans want to reopen the government first and debate health care later, while Democrats are demanding concessions tied to expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

RELATED STORY | Senate rejects competing bills to pay federal workers amid government shutdown

Open enrollment for ACA plans, also known as Obamacare, begins Nov. 1. On Wednesday, the “window shopping” period began for Americans in 30 states that rely on the federal exchange, HealthCare.gov. Consumers can now preview their 2026 plan costs, but those prices assume Congress will extend the subsidies. If lawmakers fail to act, premiums could rise significantly.

Meanwhile, the federal government said it will no longer be able to fund SNAP as of Saturday. More than two dozen states have sued to force the Trump administration to use emergency funds to keep the program running.