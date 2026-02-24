Epstein survivors to attend State of the Union as guests of Democratic lawmakers

More than a dozen survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night as guests of Democratic lawmakers.

Before the address, Democrats held a press conference alongside the survivors, criticizing the Trump administration's handling of millions of files related to the Justice Department's investigation into Epstein and questioning why no new probes have been launched into co-conspirators named in the files.

WATCH | Democrats, Epstein survivors hold press conference ahead of State of the Union

Democrats, Epstein survivors hold press conference ahead of State of the Union

"Today, the world will see Donald Trump have to face these survivors right there in the House gallery and answer for why ambassadors and princes have been arrested in other countries but here in America not a single investigation has been announced into the pedophiles and the predators of Epstein's horrific sex trafficking ring," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). "He must answer for why the Department of Justice has still refused to release three million remaining files and why they continue the massive coverup of a depraved Epstein class."

For the survivors, their appearance Tuesday night is about visibility and ensuring the American people do not forget about the alleged crimes they endured. Weeks earlier, many of them attended a Capitol Hill hearing where Attorney General Pam Bondi largely deflected questions about the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. Some said they were re-traumatized by her testimony and feel there has been no accountability.

RELATED STORY | Trump defends Bondi after fiery testimony on Epstein files, slams Democrats

The issue has also resonated with American voters. A recent YouGov/Economist poll found that half of Americans believe Trump was involved in crimes allegedly committed by Epstein, and a similar share believe the president is trying to cover up those alleged crimes. Meanwhile, 85% of respondents — including 94% of Democrats and 84% of Republicans — believe "powerful elites" helped Epstein abuse young girls and protected him, and that those people need to be investigated.

Several powerful men appear in the millions of Epstein-related documents recently released by the Justice Department, including former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Britain’s former Prince Andrew, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trump.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Democrats question former Victoria’s Secret CEO, accuse him of funding Epstein

Trump has not been accused of criminal activity related to Epstein, though he does appear in the files multiple times. Earlier this month, he urged the country to move on from the matter.

"I think it's really time for the country to get on to something else. Now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people," Trump said. "But I think it's time now for the country to maybe get on to something else, like healthcare, or something the people care about."