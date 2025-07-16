Trump administration completes another third-country deportation to Africa

The Trump administration deported five men in the U.S. from different countries to the African nation of Eswatini on Tuesday.

Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted to X that the home countries of the five "barbaric" migrants had "refused to take them back."

McLaughlin posted pictures of the five men, but not their names. They were from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba and Yemen.

She claimed in her post that four of the men were convicted of murder or homicide and the fifth man was convicted of rape.

This isn't the first time the Trump administration has used a third country to deport migrants to.

In May, a judge ruled that the administration violated a court order on deportations when it sent eight migrants to South Sudan in Africa but refused to reveal where they would end up.

