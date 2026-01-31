LAPD arrests demonstrators as immigration enforcement protests spread nationwide

The Los Angeles Police Department said multiple demonstrators were arrested Friday as anti-immigration enforcement rallies took place nationwide.

Police said several “violent agitators” were taken into custody after officers ordered the crowd to disperse. Some demonstrators threw objects at officers after the orders were issued, according to the LAPD.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed concern that violent protests could lead to an escalation. President Donald Trump had sought to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles, but a federal judge blocked the move, ruling he did not have the authority to deploy them domestically without the governor’s approval.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right. I urge Angelenos to exercise that right safely and not give this administration an excuse to escalate,” Bass said.

The protests came as the 50501 Project urged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to scale back its operations amid stepped-up enforcement in Minneapolis and other cities. The group called for a nationwide economic boycott Friday, urging people to skip school, work and shopping. A day of protests is planned for Saturday.

