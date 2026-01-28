Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Judge halts DHS arrests of refugees without green cards in Minnesota

A federal judge in Minnesota has temporarily blocked the Department of Homeland Security from arresting or detaining refugees who have not yet received green cards, ruling that the practice likely violates federal law.

Plaintiffs sued, arguing that a federal immigration enforcement policy in Minnesota allowed the arrest and detention of refugees waiting for green cards. U.S. District Court Judge John R. Tunheim sided with the plaintiffs, ruling that the Trump administration cannot arrest or detain anyone in Minnesota "on the basis that they are a refugee who has not yet adjusted to lawful permanent resident status." The judge also ordered the Trump administration to immediately release those who are currently in detention.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

