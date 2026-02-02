Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All DHS officials in Minneapolis will wear body cameras, Sec. Noem says

"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide," Noem said in a message on social media.
Noem says federal officers in Minnesota will wear body cameras
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday all federal officers under DHS who are deployed in Minneapolis will receive body cameras.

"As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," Noem wrote in a message on social media.

Adoption of body cameras has been a core demand of Democrats who oppose continued funding for DHS, contributing to a partial government shutdown this week as lawmakers stalemate over how the White House's immigration priorities get their funding.

Democrats have called for significant changes to DHS, specifically to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Proposals include banning masks for agents, requiring body cameras and visible identification, and ending some roving patrols, particularly in Democrat-led cities like Minneapolis.

RELATED STORY | Bystander videos highlight Trump administration's pattern of deception in Minneapolis

The immigration surge has led to a month of unrest in Minneapolis and led to the deaths of two U.S. citizens, who were shot by DHS officers. Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer and and Alex Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in separate incidents weeks apart.

