At World Cup draw, Trump meets with leaders of Canada and Mexico on immigration

President Trump met with both Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as well as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday, while on the sidelines of the 2025 FIFA World Cup draw.

The meeting comes at a time when the countries are not only focused on their hosting responsibilities for the World Cup next year, but also on trade and immigration measures.

President Trump has enacted tougher reciprocal trade measures at times against each nation and has taken steps to cut down on illegal border crossings.

"Are you going to be meeting with the president of Mexico today?" A reporter asked on Friday.

I might, yeah. I might do that," President Trump said.

"Will you be discussing immigration?" the reporter asked.

"Yes, we'll be discussing," President Trump said.

The White House has not yet shared specific details about the topics of the meeting.

This week was also the first public hearing over the USMCA, the landmark trade agreement between the 3 nations brokered under President Trump's first term.

That trade deal is set for another significant review next summer.