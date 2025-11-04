Voters cast ballots in first major election since Trump’s return to White House

Voters are heading to the polls today for the first major Election Day since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Virginia and New Jersey voters will choose new governors, while New York City will elect a new mayor.

Based on polling, the governor's seat is poised to flip from Republican to Democrat. In an Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll, Democrat Abigail Spanberger led Republican Winsome Earle-Sears 55-44. Unlike most states, Virginia limits governors to one four-year term. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin defeated Terry McAuliffe in 2021 by just two percentage points.

While there is a clear frontrunner in Virginia, polling is showing a real tight race in New Jersey. Democrat Mikie Sherrill leads Republican Jack Ciattarelli by just one percentage point in the Emerson poll, which is within the poll's margin of error.

The same poll found that Democrat Zohran Mamdani had 50% of the vote, while independent Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, had 25%. Republican Curtis Sliwa had just 21%. Cuomo's campaign got a boost on Monday from President Trump, as he expressed his support for Cuomo.

In Pennsylvania, voters are deciding on three seats on the state Supreme Court. Maine voters will consider changes to the state’s red flag law.

In California, residents will weigh in on a new congressional map — a topic drawing attention in many states. California is attempting to redraw boundaries to give Democrats the edge in several more seats. The California map was in response to Texas redrawing its maps to give Republicans the edge in several districts.