House hearing erupts over Sen. Padilla’s removal from Noem press conference

A House oversight committee hearing turned contentious Thursday after lawmakers began discussing the forcible removal of a U.S. senator from a press conference featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

During the meeting, Democrats attempted to introduce photographs showing Sen. Alex Padilla being removed from the press conference while trying to ask Noem questions.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., was shouted down after asking whether Republicans would agree to investigate the incident involving Padilla.

"I have a point of order," Frost said.

"State your point," replied Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the committee chair.

"We have to subpoena Secretary Noem," Frost said.

"That's not a point of order," Comer responded.

The hearing quickly devolved into lawmakers shouting over one another, with Comer at one point telling Frost to "shut up."

Shortly afterward, the committee recessed but was scheduled to return to question Democratic governors about their response to federal immigration enforcement.