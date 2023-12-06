At least 3 victims, suspect dead, in shooting at UNLV in Las Vegas

A number of victims have been transported to local hospitals following an active shooter incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports at least three individuals were injured, with the extent of their injuries yet to be determined. Authorities note that the number of victims may be subject to change.

Police responded to the area near BEAM Hall around noon amid reports that there were multiple victims. Police "engaged the suspect" and later reported that the suspect was dead. The motive for the attack remains unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

Officers said additional shots were fired at the campus Student Union, Scripps News Las Vegas reported.

Shortly after the incident, officials held a press conference, assuring the absence of threats to other campuses. However, as a precautionary measure, all campuses within the Nevada System of Higher Education in Southern Nevada are closed.

Additionally, police are advising people in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area as this remain an active investigation.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus issued a statement sayingher office was closely monitoring reports at UNLV and were in constant communication with law enforcement to find ways to assist.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said her office is also closely monitoring the situation.

"Please seek safety and listen to our law enforcement officers responding to the scene," she said.

The White House said it would continue to monitor the situation as well.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration has placed a "security" ground stop at Harry Reid International Airport, limiting inbound flights due to the airport being near the university.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

