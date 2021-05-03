Federal judge orders Columbus police to stop using force on peaceful protesters

We've seen demonstrations in Columbus, Ohio, in recent weeks after a 16-year-old Black girl was killed by police.

And now, a federal judge has ordered police there to stop using force against peaceful protesters.

The judge made the decision in light of protests last year after the murder of George Floyd.

He says Columbus officers "clothed with the awesome power of the state" ran "amok."

The judge's order prevents officers from using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets against people who aren't breaking the law.

This story was originally published by Alex Livingston, Eliana Moreno at Newsy.