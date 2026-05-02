PLEASANT WEEKEND CONTINUES: Below average tomorrow, warmer through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

JUST BELOW AVERAGE TOMORROW, WARMER WEATHER ON THE WAY

We've been enjoying these cooler temps across the Coastal Bend, and tomorrow will be another treat. For tonight, we keep things quiet, and for tomorrow, there will be plenty more sunshine to enjoy. Less humidity will make highs in the low 80s feel refreshing, but mugginess will return in no time. Winds will remain mostly light tomorrow, but breezy conditions will impact us most days this week. I expect wind gusts between 20-30 mph most days. As always, be careful along the coast; though rip current risks are expected to be low on Sunday, they are always a danger especially around jetties. You can check the latest beach conditions here. Enjoy folks!

