CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — November is recognized as National Senior Pet Awareness Month, also referred to as National Adopt A Senior Pet Month, so now would be the best time to adopt a senior dog from your local animal shelter. You could give a precious soul a second chance at life!

Allow us to introduce Willma — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Willma (A384775) is a female brown brindle Cane Corso. She is spayed, is about 10 years old, weighs 95 lbs., and has an unknown heartworm status.

She is at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since Nov. 2, 2025. The staff has had the opportunity to get to know her more.

"Willma loves treats. She knows how to sit and walks well on a leash," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Willma is social and playful with the staff. She also likes to run around in the yard!

Go visit Willma and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A384775 [24petconnect.com]