CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — April is flying by, and the weather has been gorgeous for outdoor adventures, so now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could do your part to help save a life from off the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce Veah — she is the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week.

Veah (A378054) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Veah is a Black and White female American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is about 5 months old, weighs 18 lbs., has a heartworm status below detectable limits, and is spayed.

Veah's first day at CCACS was February 13, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her.

"Veah has not been dog tested yet. Veah is friendly and social with staff, enjoying all the attention," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist with City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Veah has a lot of energy and enjoys playing with kids and toys. Veah is very smart and still learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Veah and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A378054 [24petconnect.com]

