CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our local animal shelters are overcapacity, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from Corpus Christi Animal Control Services. You could save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Tito — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Tito (A380526) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and has been there since April 22, 2025.

Tito is a brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. He is neutered, weighs 5.06 lbs., and has an unknown heartworm status.

Tito's first day at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was April 22, and the staff has had a chance to get to know him more.

"Tito is shy but is slowly opening up," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

According to staff, Tito is looking for a quiet retirement home.

"Staff is giving him extra love and attention to help him gain confidence," added Perez.

Tito loves playing with jingle bells and stuffed toys. Once he gets to know you, he likes cuddles and scratches!

Go visit Tito and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A380526 [24petconnect.com]