CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fall is upon us, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you could help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Scotch — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Scotch (A369421) is currently at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care and she has been there since Aug. 5, 2024.

Scotch is a black and brown Doberman Pinscher mix. She is approximately 7 months old, has her age-appropriate vaccinations, is microchipped, and is spayed.

Ever since Scotch has been at the shelter, the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her a little bit more.

"Scotch is friendly with staff, allowing them to pet her and loving any attention she can get," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Scotch made it into playgroup and is sociable with other dogs. She loves treats and has a blast playing with her toys. Scotch is still in the process of learning how to walk on a leash.

Go visit Scotch and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A369421 [24petconnect.com]