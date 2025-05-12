CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Now would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter, as the shelters are currently overcrowded. You could help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce you to Marco, the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Marco is a male black-and-white Siberian and Alaskan husky about one year and one month old, weighs about 58.10 pounds, and is neutered.

Marco (A380484) has been at Corpus Christi Animal Control since May 7, 2025. The staff there has had an opportunity to get to know Marco.

"Marco was friendly and social with staff, enjoying all the attention. He loves running around the play yard," stated Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Marco is also very intelligent and knows how to walk on a leash. He loves treats and is looking for a home with a big backyard so he can run and play!

Go visit Marco and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A380484 [24petconnect.com]

