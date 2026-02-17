CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now would be a great time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter to spend more time outdoors with. You could also help save a precious life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Lucky — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Lucky (A371527) is currently at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Lucky is a black-and-brown Doberman Pinscher. He's about 1 year and 10 months old, weighs 59.3 lbs., and is neutered. Unfortunately, Lucky has tested positive for heartworms, but with a lot of love and care, he can overcome this obstacle.

Lucky has been at Animal Care Services since Jan. 20, 2026, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him more.

"Lucky loves playing in the water and enjoys snacking on treats. He is dog-friendly and loves to run around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist for the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Lucky is a smart guy and is learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Lucky and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A371527 [24petconnect.com]

CCACS/KRIS 6 News

