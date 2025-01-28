CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As we finish up the last month of 2025, it would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could save a life from the euthanasia list!

Allow us to introduce Harken — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Harken (A375750) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Harken is a male black brindle American Pit Bull Terrier. He is approximately 2 years and 1 month old, weighs 40.20 lbs., and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Harken's first day at CCACS was Dec. 08, 2024, and the staff had the opportunity to get to know Harken better.

"Harken is dog friendly and loves running around the play yard. Harken has been friendly with staff and loves attention," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Harken had a doggy day out, and according to a volunteer, he was shy at first but then did well on his adventure.

Harken is very smart and is still learning how to walk on a leash.

Go visit Harken and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A375750 [24petconnect.com]

