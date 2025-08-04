CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The summer season is almost at an end, and now would be an ideal

time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter. You could help

save a life from euthanasia!

Allow us to introduce Happy — he is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week. Happy is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Happy (A381911) is a gray and white male Labrador Retriever mix. He is 1 year and 2 months old, is neutered, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Happy's first day at CCACS was July 17, 2025, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him.

"Happy is friendly with the staff and other dogs. He loves running around the yard and playing with toys," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Happy knows how to walk on a leash and how to sit on command.

Go visit Happy and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A381911 [24petconnect.com]