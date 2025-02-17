CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Daylight Savings Time is coming up on March 9, and much of the country will switch to daylight time. Clocks "spring forward" one hour, leading to more evening daylight. This would be the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter!

Let us introduce Draco, this week's KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Draco (A377029) is a black-and-white male Alaskan Husky about 2 years and 7 months old. He weighs roughly 53 lbs. and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Draco is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. His first day at the shelter was Jan. 22, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know him more.

"Draco is dog-friendly and loves running around the play yard," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Draco has been friendly with staff and loves attention. Draco is very energetic and still learning to walk on a leash.

Go visit Draco and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A377029 [24petconnect.com]