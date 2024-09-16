CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of Fall is right around the corner, and now would

be the perfect time to adopt a pet from our local animal shelter. By doing so, you could help save a life from the euthanasia list!

Let us introduce Daisy — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week!

Daisy (A371806) has been at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services since Aug. 24, 2024, and the staff has had the opportunity to get to know her more.

Daisy is a tan and black Boxer mix. She is approximately one year old, weighs 45.6 lbs., and is spayed. According to staff, Daisy's heartworm status is below the detectable limit.

Daisy made it into the playgroup. She loves running around the yard with other dogs," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services |

Daisy is the friendliest girl and is social with the staff. Daisy also participated in a 'Doggy Day Out.'

"She did well during the car ride and loved Pup cups and cuddles," added Perez.

Daisy knows how to walk on a leash and knows how to sit on command.

Go visit all our available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!