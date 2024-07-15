CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We are halfway through the Summer, and now would be the best time to adopt a pet from your local animal shelter because you can help save a life!

Let us introduce Bing Bong — the KRIS 6 News Pet of the Week!

Bing Bong (A369821) is a male Terrier Mix full of energy!

He weighs 44.2 lbs, is about 1 year old, and has a heartworm status below detectable limits.

Bing Bong has been dog-tested. He made it into playgroup and was very friendly and social with those in the play yard.

"Bing Bong was a little anxious at first but, with some time, became social with staff who allowed pets," said Matilda Perez

Community Relations Specialist, Animal Care Services at City of Corpus Christi.

Big Bong has tons of energy, and he loves running around.

Go visit Bing Bong and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!