Operation SOS provides students across Coastal Bend with supplies needed to be successful in the classroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The first day of school will be here before you know it, and tens of thousands of students across the Coastal Bend need your help to start the school year with the supplies they need to be successful.

KRIS Communications and the United Way of the Coastal Bend are launching the 34th annual Operation Supply Our Students (Operation SOS). The yearly drive helps ensure students do not lack the school supplies they need to succeed in the classroom.

Boxes of supplies were delivered to Holt Cat on South Padre Island Drive Tuesday morning as Operation SOS got underway.

"So inside all these boxes behind me, you'll find binders, crayons, markers, pencils, pens, loose paper, spiral notebooks, everything that every student needs the first day of school," said Christy Tupaj/VP of Resource Development, United Way of the Coastal Bend.

The United Way of the Coastal Bend hopes to raise $109,000 in donations this year, which is enough to provide school supplies to at least 30,000 students across ten Coastal Bend counties.

If you would like to donate, click here or use your smartphone to scan the QR code you see below:

KRIS 6 News