One Person Dead after Officer Involved Shooting at Red Roof Inn

One person is dead this morning, after opening fired from inside a hotel on SPID.

It happened last night around 11:30 at the Red Roof Inn on SPID.

Corpus Christi Police tell KRIS 6 they received calls about a man shooting a gun from the balcony towards the poolside of the hotel.

When they arrived, the suspect was in the hotel room.

CCPD secured the area and evacuated rooms nearby.

Swat was called in and attempted to make contact with the suspect, eventually using gas to get him out of the room.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle was on scene, and told us: "he came through the window with a gun...at which time our swat team engaged him."

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The four SWAT officers involved with the shooting will be on administrative leave pending investigation.