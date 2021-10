Nueces County is reporting one death and 15 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The death was a man in his 40's with no reported comorbidities. This brings the total death count in the county to 1,243. The total case count in the county to 66,377 with 64,235 recovered.

City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials will be having their COVID-19 update at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch the update below.