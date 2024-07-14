Watch Now
Shannen Doherty dies at 53 after years of battling cancer

Posted at 8:33 AM, Jul 14, 2024

Actress Shannen Doherty has died at the age of 53 after years of battling cancer, her publicist reportedly told People magazine on Sunday.

Doherty, who was best known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and was vocal about her journey with the disease.

Leslie Sloane, Doherty's longtime publicist, told People she died on Saturday surrounded by loved ones, including her daughter, sister, aunt and a friend.

Doherty underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation during her fight against cancer. She announced she was in remission in 2017. She later revealed that the cancer was stage 4 and had spread to her brain and her bones.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

