Donald Sutherland, star of 'The Hunger Games,' 'Ordinary People,' dies at 88

Donald Sutherland — the beloved actor who starred in films like "MASH," "The Dirty Dozen," "The Hunger Games," and "Ordinary People" — has died after battling a long illness.

The Canadian actor passed away in Miami after a battle with an illness. He was 88 years old.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," his son, Kiefer, said on X. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Through a career spanning over seven decades, Sutherland will be remembered as one of entertainment's most versatile and respected actors — and one of the best to have never received an Academy Award.

In 2017, however, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him an Honorary Oscar "for a lifetime of indelible characters, rendered with unwavering truthfulness."

His other accolades include a Supporting Actor Emmy for HBO's "Citizen X," a Golden Globe for the same role, a Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for HBO's "Path to War," seven other Golden Globe nominations and another Emmy nomination.

Last year, Canada Post issued a stamp in Sutherland's honor. Other honors the legend racked up in his career included stars on the Canadian and Hollywood Walks of Fame and being made an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Beyond the trophies though, Sutherland's work speaks for itself. He often appeared in multiple titles annually, playing everything from the villain President Snow in "The Hunger Games" franchise to a hippie tank commander in "Kelly's Heroes," an ex-con hoping to be a demolition derby driver in "Steelyard Blues" to a caring father in a grieving family in "Ordinary People," and an an anti-authoritarian Army medic in "MASH" — a leading role that turned him into a major star in 1970.

Other works on his impressive resume include "National Lampoon's Animal House," "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "JFK," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Day of the Locust," "Pride and Prejudice," "Human Trafficking," "Space Cowboys," "Man on the Train," "Horrible Bosses," "The Undoing," and most recently last year, "Miranda's Victim" and "Lawmen: Bass Reeves."

He is survived by his wife since 1972 Francine Racette, his daughter, Hollywood production manager Rachel Sutherland, his four sons — Emmy-winning "Designated Survivor" actor Kiefer Sutherland, actor Rossif Sutherland, producer Angus Sutherland, and CAA executive Roeg Sutherland — and four grandchildren.