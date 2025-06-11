Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys co-founder, died at age 82

Brian Wilson, co-founder of the legendary rock band The Beach Boys, died at age 82, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

"We are at a loss for words right now," his family wrote on Wilson's Facebook page. "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

His family did not say what caused his death.

Wilson was active with the band until 2022.

The Beach Boys were nominated for four Grammy Awards and also given a Lifetime Achievement Award. The band was nominated for three Grammy Awards in 1967 for its single "Good Vibrations." Twenty-two years later, its hit "Kokomo" garnered another Grammy nomination for the band.

They topped the charts with various hits from the '60s to well into the '80s.