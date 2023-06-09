NYC migrants seeking asylum have difficulties finding social services

Newly arrived migrants are struggling in New York City.A survey conducted by immigration advocates Make the Road New York and Hester Street shows migrants are not getting access to legal representation, health care, education and basic necessities.

Ninety-three percent of respondents said they have not found a lawyer for their asylum cases, 97% have not yet received work authorization and as a result, 98% have not found steady work.

"This influx of asylum seekers is a serious crisis, one that New York City is facing largely on our own," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams says the city is struggling to house the thousands of migrants who have arrived since spring of 2022.

"It's unfair and it's not right that New York is going through this," Adams said.

Earlier this week, Adams announced the creation of a faith-based shelter program that will allow up to 50 houses of worship to offer overnight shelter for single adult men.

"We're expanding the amount of emergency shelter available to asylum seekers," Adams said.

The survey examined the experiences of 766 migrants between February and May. Twenty-six percent of the respondents said they are not eating three full meals per day, and 59% don’t have access to reliable transportation because shelters are often far from transportation hubs. Despite these findings, Adams says the city is getting things done.

"We supported over 72,000 asylum seekers, opened over 160 sites for asylum seekers to rest their heads and receive services and help people in need get health care, education, legal aid and so much more," Adams said.

