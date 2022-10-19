Nueces County Judge Race: Connie Scott takes on Barbra Canales

Editor's note: For full question and answer sessions from the candidates, you can see each video at these links.

Barbara Canales | Connie Scott

As the midterm elections inch closer and closer, KRIS 6 News wanted to give viewers a look at the candidates that are running for Nueces County Judge.

Republican Connie Scott, a former State Representative for District 34 is taking on Democratic incumbent Barbara Canales.

We have all seen the political ads leading up to the election, and both contenders said they will lead the county forward in ways their opponent cannot, but who really are these two candidates running for county judge, and what plans do they have for Nueces County?

Let's start with the incumbent Barbra Canales, who is campaigning for her second term after being elected in 2018 and taking the gavel in 2019.

"I'm running for this position again because I love my job, I love this beautiful community from coast to country, and I believe I have a strong proven track record of accomplishments," Canales said.

Canales also spent six years as a Port of Corpus Christi commissioner.

Connie Scott is a former state representative for District 34, and left office in 2013.

"I would love to serve our community again, I have children and grandchildren that live here that I want to leave them something, I want them to be able to live here and enjoy this great county," Scott said.

Over the past four years, Canales said she has seen many accomplishments by the county for things ranging from roads to the pandemic recovery, to mental health, and wants to keep the momentum.

"Over the past three and a half years, we've been working diligently to create a holistic approach to mental health and behavioral health care in our community," she said. "My greatest accomplishment is getting over the finish line with that crisis care center."

Scott said that there have been too many instances of infighting between the commissioners, and hopes to bring what she calls a modicum of civility back to the county court.

"I don't think you treat anyone that way," she said. "I think that's my Christian background as well, I think you have to remember, and anyone in that position from the top down, those people are elected to represent the people of their district, they bring knowledge whether you agree with it or not."

As far as endorsements, among others, Canales has the Nueces County Sheriff's Officers association, Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, and the Costal Bend Labor Council.

Also among others, Scott has the support and endorsement of County Sheriff John Hooper, three of the four county commissioners, and some Corpus Christi City Council members.

To watch full question-and-answer videos of the two candidates, you can view them below:

Connie Scott:

Barbara Canales:



