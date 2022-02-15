Noverr sentencing punctuates end of Butler murder case

Amanda Noverr, the woman who helped her boyfriend kill and bury a New Hampshire couple in 2019, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

James and Michelle Butler's remains were found in October 2019, two miles south of Bob Hall Pier. They had been camping on the beach while on their way to a seasonal job at a Christmas tree lot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Noverr pled guilty to murder and three other felonies on Tuesday: tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft for stealing the Butlers' truck and RV, according to Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert.

She was sentenced to 10 years for each of those charges and 20 years for the murder, but because the sentences are running concurrently, she will serve 20 years.

Adam Curtis Williams, her boyfriend and accomplice, pled guilty to capitol murder and tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft in November 2021.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.