Adam Curtis Williams pleads guilty in Padre Island double murder

KINGSVILLE — On Wednesday, Adam Curtis Williams plead guilty to all counts including capitol murder for the October 2019 slaying of a New Hampshire couple on Padre Island.

James and Michelle Butler were found in a shallow grave just two miles south of Bob Hall Pier days after they were reported missing by their family.

Two years later, the case is one more step to being closed.

With a heavily armed escort, Williams chained as he made his way into the Kleberg County Courthouse on Wednesday.

He refused to answer any questions KRIS 6 had for him.

In front of Kleberg County Judge Jack Pulcher, Williams plead guilty to tampering with evidence, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, upgraded theft and capitol murder.

Previously silenced by a gag order, Williams attorneys were able to speak with KRIS 6 news after Williams was taken out of the courtroom.

“He’s deeply saddened by everything that’s happened and is truly sorry as to what happened and the circumstances,” Williams’ attorney DeeAnn Torres said. “Surrounding the events that happened two years ago. He’s accepted his punishment.”

The Butler family joined the court through zoom as prosecutors read a victim impact statement by Deborah Van Loon, James Butler’s sister.

“They have destroyed so much more than they will ever know,” the prosecution read.

Williams and his girlfriend Amanda Noverr were arrested and extradited from Mexico back to the U.S after they were seen on camera crossing the border with the Butler’s truck and R.V.

Amanda Noverr still has yet to appear before the judge for a plea.

